Maryann Haberman Jan 28, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Major housing project proposed behind Lowe's, Kohl's Men charged in alleged shoplifting from Cabela's Local businesses partner with Owatonna schools to help with staff shortages Rhonda Jean Flemming Chief deputy Steele County attorney appointed to fill judicial vacancy Upcoming Events Jan 29 Owatonna Solo Parents and Singles Club Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Genealogy exhibit opening, open house Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Genealogy Exhibit: The Woven Tapestry of our Community Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 Winter Weekend Out cardboard sled races, snow shoe demo Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Jan 29 House on Fire band Sat, Jan 29, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices