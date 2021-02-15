Merrill Dean Bunn, age 92, died Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Owatonna Hospital.
Pending arrangements by Bayview Freeborn Funeral.
...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS INTO TUESDAY MORNING... .A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin from 9 PM tonight until 9 AM Tuesday. Wind chills between 25 below and 35 below zero are expected. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero. * WHERE...central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.