Jim Brandenburg, age 80, of Owatonna died Oct. 23, 2020.
As voters cast their ballots by mail or in person during early voting and on Election Day, Common Cause Minnesota is urging voters who experience problems voting to call the national nonpartisan Election Protection hotline (866-OUR-VOTE) to report issues and get help from trained volunteers. Read more
There are four open seats on the Medford School Board. Candidate Betsy Chambers did not respond to the questionnaire. Read more
Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Medford City Council. Read more
