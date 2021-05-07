Stephanie Jo Radel May 7, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Stephanie Jo Radel, died Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Apple Valley.Pending arrangements by Brick - Meger Funeral Home, www.megercares.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stephanie Jo Radel Brick Apple Valley Arrangement Funeral Home Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Gary A. Ringhofer Motor vehicle chase down Highway 14 ends in criminal charges Owatonna man recomissions as military physician Woman found in crawl space arrested for alleged assault Gwain Homer Gillespie Upcoming Events May 9 Living Alone: Walking Together Sun, May 9, 2021 May 10 Red Cross Blood Drive Mon, May 10, 2021 May 10 Moonlighters Exchange Club meeting Mon, May 10, 2021 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices