LONGMONT — Norma Firebaugh, 78, of Longmont, Colorado died on Nov. 29, 2019.
Norma Firebaugh
Most Popular
Articles
- Owatonna graduate commissioned as Naval Commander
- Randy Dean Matejcek
- James 'Jim' Simmons
- Thursday evening packed with activities as Hometown Holiday Weekend kicks off
- City updates snow control policies, has first reading on sidewalk snow removal ordinance
- LaVern 'Ike' G. Enzenauer
- GROW YOUR OWN: Facing regional teacher shortages, Owatonna looks to expand education courses for current students
- Holiday light display now in fourth year, providing continued learning opportunities for OHS sophomore
- Margaret 'Marge' Deml
- Jean M. Noel
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
-
Dec 7
Around the Web
- Recruiting Ticker, Dec. 6: Update on Husker DL target Coates; new walk-on commit; more on an NU visitor
- Matter's Picks: LSU-Georgia, Baylor-Oklahoma and the rest of Conference Championship Weekend
- With MSU record and NFL in reach, Brott maintaining focus on present
- Iron Range stalwart Bakk faces challenge as Senate DFL leader
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.