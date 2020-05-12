Erin Holzerland

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Coach's Award, DECA Nationals Qualifier, Big 9 Champ for Soccer and Lacrosse, and Rotary Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend University of Minnesota Twin Cities and major in Elementary Education.
Extracurriculars: Soccer, Lacrosse, DECA, Student Council, Younglife
Favorite Memory: While being out for the soccer season due to a concussion, I got to play on senior night for 1:32 for the last time ever.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard in school, but make time to have fun with your friends.
Parents Names: Scott and Katie Holzerland