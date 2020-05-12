Brianna Levisay

School: Owatonna Senior High School

Accomplishments: Vice- President of the Owatonna FFA Chapter, State Proficiency Degree in small animal entrepreneurship,

Future Plans: Majoring in Animal Science at UW- River Falls

Extracurriculars: Softball, Snowboarding, Hunting, Fishing, FFA

Favorite Quote: "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire"

Advice To Future Generations: Don't assume there you will have a "last day" of anything treat everyday as if it is the last.

Parents Names: Matt and Nancy Levisay

