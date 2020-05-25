Elise Sande

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Dance Team Captain, DECA Vice President of community service, NHS Vice President, 3 year sport and academic letter, Steele County Athlete of the Week, Senior Class President, 2019-20 All Conference dance team, 2018-19 Big 9 Honorable Mention dance team and Rotary Student of the Month
Future Plans: Attend College of St. Benedict and compete on the Dance Team.
Extracurriculars: Dance team, Student Council, DECA, NHS, BBBS, dance at Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance and Dance Express
Advice To Future Generations: Step out of your comfort zone and be yourself!
Parents: Brian and Rachel Sande