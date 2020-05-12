Sara Anderson

School: Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Three time Academic Letter Winner

Junior Athlete of the Year

101 Varsity wins in Girls tennis

Captain in Tennis, Basketball, and Track

6 time letter winner in track: 2 all conference, and 1 honorable mention

State track in 2017 and 2018 for the 4x200 meter relay

3 time letter winner in Basketball

4 time letter winner in Tennis; 3 all conference and 1 honorable mention

Future Plans: I will be attending Winona State University; I will be majoring in Nursing, and playing on the tennis team.

Extracurriculars: Tennis, Basketball, and Track and Field

Favorite Quote: "Down the middle solves the riddle" -Curt Matejcek

Favorite Memory: Attending the State Track meets, staying overnight, and eating amazing food!

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in school activities; it makes your high school year very memorable.

Parents Names: Mark and Melanie Anderson

