Sara Anderson

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Three time Academic Letter Winner
Junior Athlete of the Year
101 Varsity wins in Girls tennis
Captain in Tennis, Basketball, and Track
6 time letter winner in track: 2 all conference, and 1 honorable mention
State track in 2017 and 2018 for the 4x200 meter relay
3 time letter winner in Basketball
4 time letter winner in Tennis; 3 all conference and 1 honorable mention
Future Plans: I will be attending Winona State University; I will be majoring in Nursing, and playing on the tennis team.
Extracurriculars: Tennis, Basketball, and Track and Field
Favorite Quote: "Down the middle solves the riddle" -Curt Matejcek
Favorite Memory: Attending the State Track meets, staying overnight, and eating amazing food!
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in school activities; it makes your high school year very memorable.
Parents Names: Mark and Melanie Anderson