Samantha Fredin

Owatonna Senior High school
Accomplishments: MSHSL ExCEL State Finalist
Big Nine Soccer Champs -2020
Big Nine Scholar Athlete Honor Roll - Soccer and Gymnastics
Coaches award - Gymnastics '20
Academic Letter Winner - 3
Gymnastics Manager Letter Winner - 5
Soccer Letter Winner - 2
Athletic Training Student Asst. Letter Winner - 4
Purple Pitchfork Award
President of Steele County 4-H Club Council
DECA Secretary
Prom Head
Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and double major in Dairy Science and Genetics
Extracurriculars: Girls Soccer
Gymnastics Manager
Athletic Training Student Assistant
National Honor Society
Homecoming Committee
DECA
Prom Committee
Link Crew
Sunday School Teacher
Religious Education Teacher
4-H
Orchestra
Rotary Participant
Favorite Quote: " You carry a unique joy that the world needs to see. Don't hide your sunshine " - Unknown
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take ANYTHING for granted
Parents Names: Julie Evers and Scott Fredin