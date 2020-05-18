Samantha Fredin

Owatonna Senior High school

Accomplishments: MSHSL ExCEL State Finalist

Big Nine Soccer Champs -2020

Big Nine Scholar Athlete Honor Roll - Soccer and Gymnastics

Coaches award - Gymnastics '20

Academic Letter Winner - 3

Gymnastics Manager Letter Winner - 5

Soccer Letter Winner - 2

Athletic Training Student Asst. Letter Winner - 4

Purple Pitchfork Award

President of Steele County 4-H Club Council

DECA Secretary

Prom Head

Future Plans: Attend Iowa State University and double major in Dairy Science and Genetics

Extracurriculars: Girls Soccer

Gymnastics Manager

Athletic Training Student Assistant

National Honor Society

Homecoming Committee

DECA

Prom Committee

Link Crew

Sunday School Teacher

Religious Education Teacher

4-H

Orchestra

Rotary Participant

Favorite Quote: " You carry a unique joy that the world needs to see. Don't hide your sunshine " - Unknown

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take ANYTHING for granted

Parents Names: Julie Evers and Scott Fredin

