Jada Nicole Federly

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Jada lettered both Gymnastics and academics..Jada is also graduating from Riverland College with her associates degree..
Future Plans: Jada will be attending Bemidji State University double majoring in Sociology and Psychology
Extracurriculars: Gymnastics and Soccer
Favorite Quote: all humans are born into a world of suffering where they must learn to overcome difficult times so that they can become a better person and reach spiritual enlightenment.
Parents Names: Darlene and Jay Federly