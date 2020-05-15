Jada Nicole Federly
Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Jada lettered both Gymnastics and academics..Jada is also graduating from Riverland College with her associates degree..

Future Plans: Jada will be attending Bemidji State University double majoring in Sociology and Psychology

Extracurriculars: Gymnastics and Soccer

Favorite Quote: all humans are born into a world of suffering where they must learn to overcome difficult times so that they can become a better person and reach spiritual enlightenment.

Parents Names: Darlene and Jay Federly

