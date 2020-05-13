Bianca St.Dennis

School: Owatonna
Future Plans: Going to Winona State University for Elementary education and early childhood development
Extracurriculars: Cheerleading and Deca and on prom committee and homecoming committee and manager for boys track and field and was on yearbook
Favorite Quote: Never go in search of love, go in search of life and life will find you the love that you seek -Atticus
Favorite Memory: Cheering at the US Bank Stadium
Advice To Future Generations: Have fun while it lasts & be open to new people because they make it all worthwhile
Parents Names: Heather St. Dennis and Willie Ricks jr.