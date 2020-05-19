Ethan Alden Stockwell

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: High Distinction Honors, National Honor Society, letters in Wrestling, Football, Lacrosse, All Conference Wrestling and Academic, Lacrosse Captain, Cross Country Spirit Award, Big 9 Speech Champion, Owatonna Rotary Student, OHS Spotlight Student, Service Awards for Wrestling and Lacrosse.
Future Plans: Ethan will attend the Milwaukee School of Engineering to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering while playing lacrosse for the Raiders.
Extracurriculars: Concert Choir, Lacrosse, Wrestling, Cross Country, Football, NHS, Speech, and Youth Service Leadership
Favorite Quote: You guys aren't excited enough for practice, let's do some push-ups.
Favorite Memory: Attending the first Adaptive Floor Hockey game at the High School. It was a great atmosphere and to be a part of ultimate School Spirit.
Advice To Future Generations: Time is short; use all of it wisely.
Parents Names: Michael and Juanita Stockwell