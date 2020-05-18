Mikayla Dinse

Dinse

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: 3 time academic leader winner

2 year softball leader winner

1 year cross country leader winner

Future Plans: South Dakota State University with a major in animal science and a minor in agricultural business.

Extracurriculars: Cross Country

Softball

National Honor Society

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Favorite Quote: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams -Elenor Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Riding on the cross country float for the homecoming parades

Advice To Future Generations: Make good choices, look for the good in everything you do and be the best version of yourself

Parents Names: Mike and Marsha Dinse

