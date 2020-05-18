Mikayla Dinse

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: 3 time academic leader winner
2 year softball leader winner
1 year cross country leader winner
Future Plans: South Dakota State University with a major in animal science and a minor in agricultural business.
Extracurriculars: Cross Country
Softball
National Honor Society
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Favorite Quote: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams -Elenor Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Riding on the cross country float for the homecoming parades
Advice To Future Generations: Make good choices, look for the good in everything you do and be the best version of yourself
Parents Names: Mike and Marsha Dinse