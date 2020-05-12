Jasmine Ziegenhagen

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: She danced for the last 10 years with Just For Kix and danced the opening and half time show at the Outback Bowl in Florida. Also cheered on the Owatonna Cheer Team for the last 6 seasons. On top of dance and cheer she found time to be apart of theater productions, write for the Magnet, and help with the yearbook.
Future Plans: Jasmine will be attending Saint Cloud State University where she will major in mass communication and a minor in photography.
Extracurriculars: Dance, Cheer, Theater, Magnet, Yearbook
Favorite Quote: I don't trust easily, so when I tell you I trust you, don't make me regret it.
Favorite Memory: Favorite memory was getting to dance at the Outback Bowl in Florida.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard but have fun!
Parents Names: Jenny and Nathan Richter
Nick and Heidi Ramirez