Liv Larson

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Caption of the girl's cross country team, 3 Varsity cross country letters, Academic All-State; Captain of the softball team, 3 Varsity softball letters, Applebee's Player of the Week, Defensive MVP, Academic All-State; Student Council Vice President; Rotary Student of the Month; Big 9 Scholar Athlete Award; graduating with High Distinction and 3 academic letters
Future Plans: Liv will be attending the University of Wisconsin, Madison to pursue a degree in Engineering
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, DECA, and Prom Committee. Liv started a local chapter of the National organization Citizen's Climate Lobby to increase climate change awareness and fight for legislation to help the environment.
Favorite Quote: "Focus on the good"
Parents Names: Erik and Kristi Larson