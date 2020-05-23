Isaac Oppegard

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Football: Big 9 Scholar Athlete, All-District/All-Conference Honorable Mention (2 years), 2018 School Record - Interceptions, Football State Champion (2 years), Applebee’s Player of the Game (2 years), varsity letters (3);
Basketball: Captain (2 years), Best FG% Award, Player of the Game (3 times), 2019-20 Academic Team State Champions for Class AAAA, Big 9 Scholar Athlete, varsity letters (4); Homecoming court Top 12; Academic letters (3)
Future Plans:
Minnesota State University, Mankato for Exercise Science/Kinesiology, to be a personal trainer
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, National Honor Society, Peer Helper for Big Brothers/Big Sisters
Favorite Quote: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take” - Wayne Gretzky
Favorite Memory: Spending time with my football coaches and winning two state football championships. And, playing PS4 to connect with my buddies during quarantine.
Parents: Eric and Kristine Oppegard