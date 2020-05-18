Isaiah James Noeldner

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Academic Letters Winner (4 yrs), Football (3 yrs), Wrestling (4 years), Football & Wrestling Captain, All District- Football & Wrestling, Big Nine Scholar Athlete- Football & Wrestling, State Football Champion, National Wrestling Champion-MN Storm Team, Wrestling All Academic Team (4 yrs), Wrestling Hardest Worker Award (2 yrs), Wrestling-75 Career Wins, Eagle Scout
Future Plans: Accepted Appointment to the United States Air Force Academy. Reporting to the Academy to serve June 25, 2020.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society,(3 yrs), Link Crew (2 yrs), Orchestra (2 yrs), Choir (2 yrs), National Missions Trips, Young Life, Boy Scouts
Favorite Quote: Martin Luther King, Jr "If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk then crawl, but by all means keep moving."
Favorite Memory: Getting acclimated to High School and realizing opportunities.
Advice To Future Generations: Do what you enjoy. Life is too short.
Parents Names: Dan Noeldner and Jennifer Libby