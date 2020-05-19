Collin David Pederson

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: 3-year Academic and multi sport letter winner, Kyle DeKam Leadership Award finalist, Team Captain for hockey and tennis, All Conference and Big 9 Scholar athlete, selected to participate in the Ted Brill Great 8 festival, recipient of the Hobey Baker High School Character Award and the Lee Hara Most Valuable Senior Award, and many others
Future Plans: Junior Hockey and College
Extracurriculars: Hockey, Tennis, SHOC, Bible School and Sunday School teacher, and volunteer
Favorite Quote: "Risk something or forever sit with your dreams" -Herb Brooks
Favorite Memory: High school hockey
Advice To Future Generations: Never take time for granted. Cherish every moment you have because it goes by fast.
Parents: Troy and Shannon Pederson