Isaac Gefre

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Letter winner Football, baseball and trap shooting. Football team captain and MVP
Future Plans: I will be attending Minnesota State at Mankato majoring in physical education.
Extracurriculars: Football, baseball, trap shooting and NHS
Favorite Quote: “Do your job” by Coach Marc Achterkirch
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with the guys on the weekends
Advice To Future Generations: Focus on school, having fun and making good friends
Parents Names: Christine and Mike Gefre