Isaac Gefre

Gefre

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Letter winner Football, baseball and trap shooting. Football team captain and MVP

Future Plans: I will be attending Minnesota State at Mankato majoring in physical education.

Extracurriculars: Football, baseball, trap shooting and NHS

Favorite Quote: “Do your job” by Coach Marc Achterkirch

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with the guys on the weekends

Advice To Future Generations: Focus on school, having fun and making good friends

Parents Names: Christine and Mike Gefre

