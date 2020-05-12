Logan Steckelberg

School: Owatonna Senior High School

Accomplishments: Swim team captain junior and senior year

Future Plans: College undecided

Extracurriculars: Football, swimming, track, concert band, OHS Magnet

Favorite Quote: “The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” - Vince Lombardi

Favorite Memory: All the mornings and the hours of work put in for what eventually ended in a state champion trophy in football.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take it for granted

Parents Names: Patrick and Teri Steckelberg

