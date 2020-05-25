Kallen Hoffmann

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Academic Letters, Varsity Volleyball Letter - 2 Years, Academic All State Award, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Honors Graduate - High Distinction
Future Plans: Riverland Community College - Radiographer Program
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, 4H, National Honor Society, Volunteer Work
Favorite Quote: "It is what it is"
Favorite Memory: My gym teacher thought Kenzie Hoffman and I were sisters for the whole quarter. She is one of many people we let think this.
Advice To Future Generations: You are what you do, not what you say you'll do.
Parents Names: Kelley & Darrell Jensen, and Jassen & Sherrie Hoffmann