Kallen Hoffmann

Hoffmann

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Academic Letters, Varsity Volleyball Letter - 2 Years, Academic All State Award, Big 9 Conference Scholar Athlete Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Honors Graduate - High Distinction

Future Plans: Riverland Community College - Radiographer Program

Extracurriculars: Volleyball, 4H, National Honor Society, Volunteer Work

Favorite Quote: "It is what it is"

Favorite Memory: My gym teacher thought Kenzie Hoffman and I were sisters for the whole quarter. She is one of many people we let think this.

Advice To Future Generations: You are what you do, not what you say you'll do.

Parents Names: Kelley & Darrell Jensen, and Jassen & Sherrie Hoffmann

