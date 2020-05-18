Whitni Minton

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Big 9 Nine Select Choir; Snow Week Royalty; Letter 2x Dance Team and once in Cheer; DECA national qualifier; Miss Central Minnesota Outstanding teen 2018, Miss South Central Outstanding Teen 2019, Miss Great Lakes 2020, 2nd runner up and interview winner at Miss Minnesota Outstanding Teen competition 2019; Top Ten high-score dance solo; Recipient of Steele county outstanding community leadership award.
Future Plans: Majoring in Marketing at Pensacola State College
Extracurriculars: Theatre; Dance Team; Link Crew; Youth Representative of Steele County safe and drug free coalition; SHOC; DECA; Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance
Favorite Memory: Going to Football games with my friends
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t try and grow up so fast, it’s goes by quicker than you think
Parents Names: Wesley and Michelle Minton