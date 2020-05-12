Liam Dublin

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Honor student, Varsity football 2019 co-offensive player of the year, 2018 Football State Championship
Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Duluth
Majoring in Health Care Management with a double minor in Spanish and Biology
Extracurriculars: DECA, Football, track
Favorite Quote: If you ain’t first...you’re last - Ricky Bobby
Favorite Memory: State champions in football Junior year and section champs senior year
Advice To Future Generations: You never know when a pandemic will hit....so enjoy every minute of your high school years.
Parents Names: Bill and Kris Dublin