Liam Dublin

School: Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Honor student, Varsity football 2019 co-offensive player of the year, 2018 Football State Championship

Future Plans: Attending the University of Minnesota Duluth

Majoring in Health Care Management with a double minor in Spanish and Biology

Extracurriculars: DECA, Football, track

Favorite Quote: If you ain’t first...you’re last - Ricky Bobby

Favorite Memory: State champions in football Junior year and section champs senior year

Advice To Future Generations: You never know when a pandemic will hit....so enjoy every minute of your high school years.

Parents Names: Bill and Kris Dublin

Load comments