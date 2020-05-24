Charity Jackson

Jackson

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: 2019-20 All-State musician, Big 9 Select Orchestra musician, Best in Site and 2 superior ratings at 2019 Solo/Ensemble Contest, 2018 Girl Scout Dream Team member, 2020 Rotary honoree, Mock Trial letters (2), band letters (2), managing letter, SHOC letters (4), academic letters (3), speech letter, graduating with high distinction honors

Future Plans: Attending Hamline University in St. Paul, MN as an honors student. Plans to complete the 3+3 Law Program, meaning majoring in English with a concentration in Professional Writing and Rhetoric and minoring in Legal Studies

Extracurriculars: SHOC, Mock Trial, Speech, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts

Favorite Quote: "I go to seek a Great Perhaps" ~ François Rabelais

Favorite Memory: Going to California with the marching band.

Advice To Future Generations: Question everything, think critically and trust yourself.

Parents: Shawn and Jennifer Jackson

