Charity Jackson

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: 2019-20 All-State musician, Big 9 Select Orchestra musician, Best in Site and 2 superior ratings at 2019 Solo/Ensemble Contest, 2018 Girl Scout Dream Team member, 2020 Rotary honoree, Mock Trial letters (2), band letters (2), managing letter, SHOC letters (4), academic letters (3), speech letter, graduating with high distinction honors
Future Plans: Attending Hamline University in St. Paul, MN as an honors student. Plans to complete the 3+3 Law Program, meaning majoring in English with a concentration in Professional Writing and Rhetoric and minoring in Legal Studies
Extracurriculars: SHOC, Mock Trial, Speech, Link Crew, National Honor Society, Girl Scouts
Favorite Quote: "I go to seek a Great Perhaps" ~ François Rabelais
Favorite Memory: Going to California with the marching band.
Advice To Future Generations: Question everything, think critically and trust yourself.
Parents: Shawn and Jennifer Jackson