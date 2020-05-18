Abbigail Jayden Schroeder

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Varsity Lettered in Swimming, Lettered in Academics, Lettered in Knowledge Bowl, Awarded Big 9 Conference Scholar-Athlete, Presidential Scholar, Member of A- Honor Roll, Member of National Society of High School Scholars, Member of Leadership for Foundation of National Honor Society, Rotary Honoree, Artwork featured in the Owatonna Art show since Kindergarten, Licensed Lifeguard and Water & Safety Instructor for Owatonna Park and Recreation.
Future Plans: Awarded full academic scholarship to attend Luther College this fall. Double majoring in English and History. Going for a Master's in Library Science later or Journalism.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, Orchestra, Owatonna High School Girl Swim & Dive Team, Big Brothers Big Sisters
Favorite Quote: "In this world nothing is certain but death and taxes" - Benjamin Franklin
"See ya suckers I am out of here"
Favorite Memory: It was the day of the homecoming parade, and I was on the float with my teammates from the Owatonna High school Girls Swim & Dive team. Our theme was pirates, so we had a cut out of Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean on the float. After the parade, we stripped our float, and we quickly had to go to swimming practice still! Thanks to a limited amount of people who could drive, I ended up with a full car and one girl in the truck who held the Jack Sparrow cut out the whole ride looking out my back window. We made jokes and laughed about smuggling a person in the trunk and listened to music. While a bit unsafe, I don't think I have ever had a more fun car ride.
Advice To Future Generations: " You have to take responsibility for yourself if you want to accomplish any of your goals. I was told early in my life that nobody is going to follow you and tell you what to do in life! The advice I told myself is I need to take charge of my life, guide myself in always staying ahead, followed what my teachers/coaches told me to do, and managed my time to what I needed to do, set time aside for myself, and you will succeed." When in doubt you can always go to the library, make people smile when down, and read get lost in a good book!
Parents Names: Ann Marie Schroeder