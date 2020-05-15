Asia Buryska

Buryska

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Soccer:

3 year letter winner

Captain

Best Newcomer (2017)

Big 9 Honorable Mention (2018)

Big 9 All Conference (2019)

Big 9 Conference Champions (2019)

Scholar Athlete Honor Roll (2019)

Big 9 Top Senior of the Year (2019)

Attacking MVP (2019)

Hockey:

5 year letter winner

Captain

Section Runner-up (2016)

Big 9 Honorable Mention (2019)

Big 9 Conference Champions (2020)

Scholar Athlete Honor Roll (2020)

Team MVP (2020)

Hobey Baker Award (2020)

Big 9 All Conference (2020)

Choir:

2 year Concert Choir member

Big 9 selects (2020)

Junior Athlete of the Year Finalist

Senior Athlete of the Year Finalist

3 year Academic letter winner

Rotary Honoree

2020 Snow Queen

Graduating with High Distinction

Future Plans: Continue Academic and Soccer Career at Bemidji State University

Extracurriculars: Choir (4 years)

Band (1 ½ years)

Soccer (5 years)

Hockey (5 years)

Rinkbuddies mentor (3 years)

Track (3 years)

National Honor Society (2 years), Officer- Historian (1 year)

Link Crew leader (1 year)

Yearbook staff member (1 year)

Younglife (4 years), Student president (1 year)

Youth soccer volunteer coach/helper (2 years)

Girls Soccer Boot Camp coach (2 years), Camp Organizer (1 year)

Favorite Memory: Winning Big 9 Conference Championships in Soccer and Hockey, Senior Year

Advice To Future Generations: Cherish every moment

Parents Names: Jason and Sharon Buryska

