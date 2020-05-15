Asia Buryska

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Soccer:
3 year letter winner
Captain
Best Newcomer (2017)
Big 9 Honorable Mention (2018)
Big 9 All Conference (2019)
Big 9 Conference Champions (2019)
Scholar Athlete Honor Roll (2019)
Big 9 Top Senior of the Year (2019)
Attacking MVP (2019)
Hockey:
5 year letter winner
Captain
Section Runner-up (2016)
Big 9 Honorable Mention (2019)
Big 9 Conference Champions (2020)
Scholar Athlete Honor Roll (2020)
Team MVP (2020)
Hobey Baker Award (2020)
Big 9 All Conference (2020)
Choir:
2 year Concert Choir member
Big 9 selects (2020)
Junior Athlete of the Year Finalist
Senior Athlete of the Year Finalist
3 year Academic letter winner
Rotary Honoree
2020 Snow Queen
Graduating with High Distinction
Future Plans: Continue Academic and Soccer Career at Bemidji State University
Extracurriculars: Choir (4 years)
Band (1 ½ years)
Soccer (5 years)
Hockey (5 years)
Rinkbuddies mentor (3 years)
Track (3 years)
National Honor Society (2 years), Officer- Historian (1 year)
Link Crew leader (1 year)
Yearbook staff member (1 year)
Younglife (4 years), Student president (1 year)
Youth soccer volunteer coach/helper (2 years)
Girls Soccer Boot Camp coach (2 years), Camp Organizer (1 year)
Favorite Memory: Winning Big 9 Conference Championships in Soccer and Hockey, Senior Year
Advice To Future Generations: Cherish every moment
Parents Names: Jason and Sharon Buryska