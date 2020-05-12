Madeline Gardow

School: Owatonna Senior High School
Accomplishments: Honor roll student excelling in the sciences and lettering in Varsity football as team manager.
Future Plans: Majoring in Radiology at the University of Minnesota Rochester
Favorite Quote: A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.
Favorite Memory: Going to the state high school football games at US Bank and being on the field winning the championship.
Advice To Future Generations: If we can do this and keep our heads held high you can do anything you put your minds to! Class of 2020 will make history!
Parents Names: Greg & Michelle Gardow