Madeline Gardow

School: Owatonna Senior High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll student excelling in the sciences and lettering in Varsity football as team manager.

Future Plans: Majoring in Radiology at the University of Minnesota Rochester

Favorite Quote: A wise girl knows her limits, a smart girl knows that she has none.

Favorite Memory: Going to the state high school football games at US Bank and being on the field winning the championship.

Advice To Future Generations: If we can do this and keep our heads held high you can do anything you put your minds to! Class of 2020 will make history!

Parents Names: Greg & Michelle Gardow

