Chloe Schmidt

Schmidt

Owatonna Senior High

Accomplishments: Top 12 Homecoming Candidate

Girls Varsity Cross Country: 4 year letter winner, 2016 Most Improved, 2019 Captain

Girls Varsity Hockey: 5 year letter winner, 2018/19 All Conference Honorable Mention, High Performance 14,16,17; 2019-2020 Captain, Big 9 Champions 2019-2020, All conference 2019-2020, Ranked #4 for assists and top 10 for total points in Owatonna Girls Hockey history

Girls Varsity Lacrosse: 2 year letter winner, Big 9 Champions 2019

DECA Officer: Treasurer, 3 year state participant, 2020 national qualifier

Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University Mankato in the fall to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.

Extracurriculars: DECA, Varsity Girls Cross Country, Varsity Girls Hockey, Varsity Girls Lacrosse, Prom Committee, Homecoming Committee, Young Life,

Favorite Quote: "Do what you can, with with what you have, where you are." Theodore Roosevelt

Favorite Memory: Home hockey section final game vs Northfield my 8th grade year.

Advice To Future Generations: You never lose. You either win or learn. Give everything your best.

Parents Names: Craig and Kelly Schmidt

