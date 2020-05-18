Chloe Schmidt

Owatonna Senior High
Accomplishments: Top 12 Homecoming Candidate
Girls Varsity Cross Country: 4 year letter winner, 2016 Most Improved, 2019 Captain
Girls Varsity Hockey: 5 year letter winner, 2018/19 All Conference Honorable Mention, High Performance 14,16,17; 2019-2020 Captain, Big 9 Champions 2019-2020, All conference 2019-2020, Ranked #4 for assists and top 10 for total points in Owatonna Girls Hockey history
Girls Varsity Lacrosse: 2 year letter winner, Big 9 Champions 2019
DECA Officer: Treasurer, 3 year state participant, 2020 national qualifier
Future Plans: Attend Minnesota State University Mankato in the fall to pursue a degree in Elementary Education.
Extracurriculars: DECA, Varsity Girls Cross Country, Varsity Girls Hockey, Varsity Girls Lacrosse, Prom Committee, Homecoming Committee, Young Life,
Favorite Quote: "Do what you can, with with what you have, where you are." Theodore Roosevelt
Favorite Memory: Home hockey section final game vs Northfield my 8th grade year.
Advice To Future Generations: You never lose. You either win or learn. Give everything your best.
Parents Names: Craig and Kelly Schmidt