Carson DeKam

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: MSHSL ExCEL Award State Recipient, 2019 OHS Homecoming King, 2020 Triple A Region Award Recipient, 2019 MN Vikings Community Captain
Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in Computer Sciences
Also playing football for the Gusties
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Concert Choir, Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Band, NHS, BBBS
Favorite Quote: "Well done is better than well said" - Ben Franklin
Favorite Memory: Winning two state championships with the football team
Advice To Future Generations: Live life to the fullest!
Parents Names: Jodie DeKam and the late Kyle DeKam