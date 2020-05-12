Carson DeKam

School: Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: MSHSL ExCEL Award State Recipient, 2019 OHS Homecoming King, 2020 Triple A Region Award Recipient, 2019 MN Vikings Community Captain

Future Plans: Attend Gustavus Adolphus College to major in Computer Sciences

Also playing football for the Gusties

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Concert Choir, Concert Band, Symphony Orchestra, Jazz Band, NHS, BBBS

Favorite Quote: "Well done is better than well said" - Ben Franklin

Favorite Memory: Winning two state championships with the football team

Advice To Future Generations: Live life to the fullest!

Parents Names: Jodie DeKam and the late Kyle DeKam

