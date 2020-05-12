Jerez Autridge

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: • “A” Honor Roll – 2020
• “B” Honor Roll – 2017 thru 2019
• Wrestling Team Captain – 2019-2020
• Wrestling Team Section Champions – 2017 & 2020
• Wrestling State Team Tournament – 6th Place 2017 & 4th Place 2020
• Wrestling “All-Academic Team” (2015 thru 2020)
• Wrestling Senior Athlete Award – 2020
• Wrestling Hardest Worker Award – 2020
• Wrestling All-Academic Team – 2020
• Wrestling 30 Win Club –2020
• Wrestling 75 Year Career Win Club –2020
• Football State Team Champions – 2018
• Football Section Champions - 2019
• Football State Participants - 2019
Future Plans: Attending MSU - Mankato in the fall of 2020 for a Business Degree and Wrestling for the MSU Mavericks.
Extracurriculars: Wrestling, Football, Track & Field, LaCrosse, DECA, and YoungLife
Favorite Quote: "Saturdays are for the boys!"
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was when I won my wrestling match in overtime against Albert Lea; it changed the mood in the gym and we ended up winning the dual!
Advice To Future Generations: Adversity is inevitable. Work harder.
Parents Names: Adam and Christina Kreutter