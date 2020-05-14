Victoria Cassen

School: Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: Graduating with distinction

Double letter in academics

Finishing last semester with a 4.0 GPA

Future Plans: Tori will be attending Winona State University in the fall to major in nursing

Favorite Quote: “Treat people with kindness” - Harry Styles

Favorite Memory: Getting breakfast with my friends during senior privs

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t slack off, as long as you do your work on time high school is a breeze

Parents Names: Jennifer Cassen

Mark Cassen

