Brady Degner

School: Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: I am an avid learner of studying languages and other cultures. As of now I’m fairly fluent in Russian and German and know a fair amount of Mandarin. I enjoyed participating in band/marching band as well as being on the trap shooting team since it has started. This past year I went out for choir and also got a part in the winter musical.
Future Plans: Going to The College of Saint Scholastica where I’ll major in Global Studies with a minor in Russian and German.
Extracurriculars: Band, marching band, Pep band, winter drumline, choir, musical, trap shooting, studying languages in my free time.
Favorite Quote: “Put it in reverse Terry, back it up Terry!”
Favorite Memory: Going to Germany with my German class last summer.
Advice To Future Generations: After your sophomore year school flies by so enjoy your time!
Parents Names: John and Cindy Degner