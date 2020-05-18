Julia Dallenbach

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Historian of Student Council, Rotary student of the month, Letter in dance team and academics, Homecoming Queen, DECA state qualifier, first place dance duet.
Future Plans: Attending University of Wisconsin- Madison in the fall.
Extracurriculars: DECA, NHS, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Student Council, Jill Hoggard Academy of Dance, Dance team , Magnet
Favorite Memory: Dancing at halftime during the homecoming game
Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself.
Parents Names: Jill and Joel Dallenbach