Jason Spatenka

School: Owatonna Senior High

Accomplishments: State football champ

Future Plans: Going to Riverland in August to hopefully become an electrician.

Extracurriculars: Football

Favorite Quote: "Blood, sweat and respect. First two you give, last one you earn." -Dwayne Johnson

Favorite Memory: No single favorite memory. Just being at school with my friends is something I will always remember.

Advice To Future Generations: Its ok to be act stupid and have a little fun, but don't be stupid and take things too far.

Parents Names: Teresa Spatenka

