Jason Spatenka

School: Owatonna Senior High
Accomplishments: State football champ
Future Plans: Going to Riverland in August to hopefully become an electrician.
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite Quote: "Blood, sweat and respect. First two you give, last one you earn." -Dwayne Johnson
Favorite Memory: No single favorite memory. Just being at school with my friends is something I will always remember.
Advice To Future Generations: Its ok to be act stupid and have a little fun, but don't be stupid and take things too far.
Parents Names: Teresa Spatenka