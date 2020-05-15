Austin Mundt

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: Varsity Hockey, Varsity Lacrosse - captain, Academic Letter, Ken Wilcox Team Above Self Award(hockey), Patrick Arnfeldt Award for Commitment, Drive, Teamwork, Works Hard and Loves the Game (hockey).
Future Plans: Concordia College - Moorhead
Extracurriculars: 4-H, Hockey, Lacrosse
Favorite Quote: Great moments are born from great opportunities - Herb Brooks
Favorite Memory: Beating Century in hockey sections 2019.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard, stay positive and have fun.
Parents Names: Mark & Abby Mundt