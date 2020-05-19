Quincey Price

Owatonna High School
Accomplishments: -"A" & "B" Honor Roll throughout high school
-Football State Team Champions in 2018
-Varsity Letter awarded for football, wrestling, and lacrosse
-Wrestling 25 season wins in 2019-2020
-State Wrestling Tournament Participant in 2020
-Big 9 Conference Honorable Mention in Wrestling for 2019-2020
-Wrestling All-Academic Team Award for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
-Wrestling Most Improved Senior Award for 2019-2020
Future Plans: Quincey will be attending Lake Superior College in Duluth, MN to earn a degree in Fire Technology.
Extracurriculars: -Quincey participated in soccer, wrestling, track & field, lacrosse, and football throughout his high school years.
-Relay for Life volunteer
Favorite Quote: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." -Albert Einstein
Favorite Memory: Quincey's favorite high school memory is participating in the State Wrestling Tournament with his teammates in February of 2020!
Advice To Future Generations: "Do your work."
Parents Names: Melissa Mortensen