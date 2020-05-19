Quincey Price

Price

Owatonna High School

Accomplishments: -"A" & "B" Honor Roll throughout high school

-Football State Team Champions in 2018

-Varsity Letter awarded for football, wrestling, and lacrosse

-Wrestling 25 season wins in 2019-2020

-State Wrestling Tournament Participant in 2020

-Big 9 Conference Honorable Mention in Wrestling for 2019-2020

-Wrestling All-Academic Team Award for 2018-2019 and 2019-2020

-Wrestling Most Improved Senior Award for 2019-2020

Future Plans: Quincey will be attending Lake Superior College in Duluth, MN to earn a degree in Fire Technology.

Extracurriculars: -Quincey participated in soccer, wrestling, track & field, lacrosse, and football throughout his high school years.

-Relay for Life volunteer

Favorite Quote: "Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." -Albert Einstein

Favorite Memory: Quincey's favorite high school memory is participating in the State Wrestling Tournament with his teammates in February of 2020!

Advice To Future Generations: "Do your work."

Parents Names: Melissa Mortensen

