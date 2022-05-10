Marissa Bauer Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save School: Medford High SchoolParents Names: Becky Bauer and Josh Bauer (Katie)Future Plans: Continue her career with Kibble Equipment and see where the roads take her. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Becky Bauer Name School Medford High School Josh Bauer Katie Parents Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments