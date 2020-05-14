School: Mankato State University
Accomplishments: Master's Degree as a School Counselor K through 12
Future Plans: Working with children to help them find fulfillment in their lives.
Extracurriculars: Worked as a Counselor in Madelia High School
Favorite Quote: Love is but one soul and two bodies
Favorite Memory: Spending time at Grandmas.
Advice To Future Generations: Determined and stick with your dreams.
Parents Names: Charles Webinger (Husband)
June [Webster] Portinga (Grandmother)
Brian Webster (Father)