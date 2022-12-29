With the final edition of the Owatonna People’s Press in the 2022 calendar year, we’re going to take a step back and take a look at some of the top stories and accomplishments in Steele County sports over the last 12 months.
1. Rian Grunwald’s prolific wrestling career as Owatonna’s trailblazer
The history of high school wrestling in the state of Minnesota has been changed forever, and Owatonna’ Rian Grunwald will forever be cemented into the history books as being the first of her kind.
As she leaped into the arms of Owatonna’s head wrestling coach Derek Johnson, she signaled No. 1 with her left hand — directly after making not just Owatonna High School history, but Minnesota high school history while she sported the Owatonna royal blue.
“It means a lot to me to represent Owatonna,” said Grunwald after her championship match. “I’ve been a part of this program for so long, and they just sanctioned girls wrestling this year, so I haven’t been able to support my team that way until this year, so it feels good to be able to get my name out there for the team.”
After years and years of petitions and pleas from wrestlers, parents and coaches, the Minnesota State High School League took to a vote in early May 2021 to determine if girls wrestling would be an officially sanctioned sport in Minnesota.
By a 44-4 vote, Grunwald and the other girls around the state just like her were opened up to a whole other world of opportunities, and with her senior season wrestling for the Owatonna Huskies lining up with the first year of sanctioned girls wrestling in the 2021-22 season, she knew she had to make the most of it.
Grunwald not only entered the Owatonna history books with her college commitment to wrestle for the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point girls women’s wrestling team, but she’ll go down in MSHSL history as the first ever girls 114 pound state champion.
2. Owatonna boys basketball records one of their best seasons in program history
The 2021-22 boys basketball team will go down as one of the greatest teams in Owatonna history after breaking multiple team and individual records on their way to a 28-4 overall record.
After going a perfect 22-0 against Big 9 Conference opponents and a perfect 11-0 against Section 1AAAA opponents during the regular season, Owatonna opened the Section 1-4A playoffs against Rochester Mayo. Then-senior forward Evan Dushek dominated for the Huskies and in the process, became the boys new all-time leading scorer.
Following a near-20 point home victory over Lakeville North in the section semifinals, the Huskies traveled to the Rochester Civic Center to take on Farmington for the Section 1AAAA championship. Owatonna defeated Farmington 69-61 to make its return to the Target Center for the Class AAAA playoffs as the Section 1AAAA champion.
The Huskies lost in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs in a 52-51 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall, then traveled to Concordia-St. Paul for the consolation bracket. Owatonna defeated Moorhead in the consolation semifinals before falling to Andover in the consolation finals.
With their efforts in leading the Huskies and finishing as the boys all-time leading scorer and third all-time leading scorer, Dushek and Brayden Williams were named as the OPP All-Area Co-Players of the Year and with such a historical season with the Huskies, head coach Josh Williams was named as the Big 9 Coach of the Year.
3. Owatonna’s Landen Johnson, Medford’s Charley Elwood repeat as state champs
Two of the most dominating forces in high school wrestling during the 2021-22 season just so happened to reside in Steele County.
Owatonna’s Landen Johnson was coming off a 160AAA state title and Medford’s Charley Elwood was coming off two-straight state titles heading into the season.
Some room might’ve had to be made on their respective trophy case as Johnson and Elwood repeated as high school state wrestling champions.
For Johnson, his trip to the championship was unique as he didn’t allow his opponents to score a single point against him in all three pre-finals matches. His first victory was a fall at 2:43 over Dylan Cariveau of Roseville. Johnson then defeated Marcell Booth of Eagan 6-0 before a 5-0 decision over Jonas Anez of Willmar propelled him to the championship match. Johnson defeated Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville in a 10-3 decision to become a back-to-back 160AAA champion. Johnson graduated from Owatonna and now wrestles at the NCAA Division I level with North Dakota State.
For Elwood, to reach the Class A 138 pound championship match, he had to go through three opponents including Carter Coauette of Crookston, whom he defeated 10-5 to open the weekend. Next he downed Thomas Freking of Jackson County Central with a fall at 3:13 and lastly he defeated Austin Kiecker of BOLD 6-3. A 15-0 tech fall in the finals over Christian Pater of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena marked Elwood as a three-time state champ. As a current Medford senior, Elwood is in the hunt to join an elite group with a potential fourth state championship.
4. Gleason becomes state champ, boys track and field dominates 2022 season
If you looked up success in a dictionary during the spring, there was a good chance that rather than showing the definition of the word, it’d most likely just show a picture of the Owatonna boys track and field team.
The Huskies dominated left and right, but the biggest success of the 2022 season was then-junior, now-senior Justin Gleason surpassing 23 feet to become the Class AAA long jump state champion with his winning jump of 23 feet, 1.75 inches.
As a team, the Huskies were crowned as the Section 1AAA true team champions –before finishing third at the true team state meet– and also finished as the Big 9 Conference and the Section 1AAA team champions.
Other individual successes included Gleason and Ryan Gregory being crowned champions at the Hamline Elite Meet and qualifying Gleason (long jump section champ), Tanner Stendel (long jump), Gregory (300 hurdles section champ, 110 hurdles), Carter Johnson (110 hurdles section champ), Eli Spurgeon (discus and shot put section champ) and the 4x800 relay team of Jacob Ginskey, David Smith, Noah Kubicek and Connor Ginskey for the Class AAA state meet.
And to put the icing on the cake, with all of the team successes throughout the season, head coach Kevin Stelter was named as the Class AAA Boys Track and Field Coach of the Year.
Zach Wiese’s hockey career as a goaltender saw him dominate on the ice with the Owatonna Huskies, then on a national championship winning Rochester Grizzlies team. Now, the former Owatonna standout is set to do what many dream of, yet little are able to achieve: play for the University of Minnesota.
Wiese’s goaltending journey stayed relatively local, with his high school career in Owatonna and his juniors career in Rochester. After a minor setback in Texas during his juniors career, Wiese became one of the best goaltenders in the country at his level and captured the attention of the Gophers.
The U of M hockey program initially reached out to Wiese and his junior hockey advisor and fellow Owatonna native Lincoln Nguyen during the spring, and it led to Wiese going out on a visit on June 1. The campus wasn’t all that unfamiliar for Wiese, who made several trips up to see the Gophers play during his youth years.
There he met with the University of Minnesota coaching staff and got a better look at the campus that he’d soon be calling home. The Gophers coaching staff knew they wanted Wiese to join the roster, and all that was left was making sure he’d get accepted into the university.
Once the academic side of things was settled, Wiese was able to make his official commitment on June 21 to play hockey for one of the top NCAA Division I programs across the country after a great high school and juniors career.
Sitting in a tight circle, eyes closed and holding the hands of girls sitting to one’s left and right, the Owatonna gymnastics team anxiously awaited to hear where it placed as a team in the Section 1AA Championship meet.
Rochester John Marshall was announced for eighth, followed by Mayo, Century, Lakeville North, Northfield and Lakeville South, leaving just the Huskies and Farmington Tigers as the last two teams remaining.
With the announcement of Farmington as the section runner-up, the Huskies knew what was going to happen next.
Standing at the top of the team rankings with a 142.600 and beating out Farmington’s 142.350, the Huskies accepted their sixth total Section 1AA Championship to book their return to the Class AA state team championships, while sending Emma Johnson (all-around), Jozie Johnson (vault), Kaitlyn Cobban (beam) and Averie Roush (floor) to the individual state tournament.
Out of the four events, the Huskies’ floor routines were where they separated themselves by posting the top team score of 37.800, which was 0.750 more than second-place Northfield, and featured two of Owatonna’s four individual state qualifiers.
Spearheaded by Emma Johnson’s near-flawless routine that earned her an outstanding 9.700 on the scoreboard, Johnson’s score went unmatched for the remainder of the night and earned her a Section 1AA individual title.
Owatonna ended up finishing sixth in the team standings during the Class AA team state meet, while Emma Johnson finished 23rd overall in the All-Around, Kaitlyn Cobban finished 14th on beam, Jozie Johnson finished 11th on beam and Averie Roush finished 16th on floor during the Class AA individual state meet.
It was almost one year ago when then-Blooming Prairie freshman Annaka Forsberg stood in the fourth-place position on the Class A girls high jump state podium, as they announced the three names that placed in front of her.
It was no secret when the 2022 track and field season came around that a now-sophomore Forsberg was going to be a favorite in the girls high jump in the 2022 Class A Championship meet.
In fact, it was her goal to win the state championship. And she completed that goal Thursday night at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
“It took awhile to get into the actual season because we didn’t have a very nice spring, but once we got into it, I worked super hard and my goal was to come here and win it,” Forsberg said.
The 2021 state champion Nyalaam Jok of Annandale and runner-up Toryn Richards of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown both graduated, which left Forsberg as one of the few returners at the top of the podium.
She wasn’t alone in her return to the Class A Championships as Ashley Kimman of Pierz, who placed one spot ahead of Forsberg in 2021 with a similar jump height of five feet, three inches, also made her return to challenge for the top of the podium.
Three jumpers cleared five feet, three inches and moved up one inch, which marked the same spot that Forsberg and Kimman reached in 2021, but couldn’t clear any higher.
Forsberg cleared the bar, but Kimman and Becker struggled to clear and burned up all three of their attempts each, knocking them out of competition and securing Forsberg’s spot at the top. To celebrate, Forsberg cleared the bar at five feet, six inches to beat her Section 1A title jump of five feet, five inches.
When senior forward Olivia Herzog launched the puck down the ice as the buzzer expired in Owatonna’s 2-0 win over Northfield on Saturday night, the bench celebration started by mobbing senior goaltender Ava Wolfe.
For the first time in 11 years, the Owatonna Huskies were the sole owners of the Big 9 Conference title and claimed their throne at the top of the conference over a Northfield team that sat at the top for the past three seasons.
The Huskies earned a share of the Big 9 title in the 2019-20 season alongside Northfield and proudly display their banner above the ice inside the Steele County Four Seasons Centre, but in the 2021-22 season, they didn’t want just a slice of the title. They wanted the full piece.
Throughout the season, the Huskies and the Raiders went neck-and-neck to sit at the top of the conference. When they clashed Jan. 13, 2022 in Northfield, they stood as the only two undefeated teams in conference play.
Owatonna had taken a two-goal lead against Northfield before the Raiders rallied back to tie it and force a scoreless overtime period, which was going to set up a title-deciding matchup for Saturday night.
Just two games after the tie, the Raiders fell to Mankato East 1-0 on the road and provided Owatonna with a slight gap in the race to the title.
When it came down to it, the Huskies needed to win or tie with the Raiders to claim the title outright and Northfield needed a win to split the title with Owatonna. But in their second time getting a 2-0 lead, the Huskies had no interest in giving it up.
9. Owatonna football, boys soccer ends season in section championship games by Rochester Mayo
The Owatonna football team and the Owatonna boys soccer team, at almost the same exact time, both had opportunities to punch their tickets into their own respective state tournaments with trips to the section championship games.
Owatonna football had already had a bad string of luck with getting banged up throughout the season and a couple of untimely bits from the injury bug certainly didn’t help. But nonetheless, the Huskies put their heads down and battled their way back into a Section 1AAAAA championship rematch against Rochester Mayo.
The scariest of all injuries happened in the section championship game when junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey went to slide on a second-quarter scramble, but was met with a massive hit near his head by a Mayo linebacker while sliding on the field. The hit knocked Ginskey out of the game and derailed the Huskies in an eventual 36-7 loss.
Owatonna boys soccer seemed to be on the opposite side of things while playing in the Section 1AAA championship game. The Huskies were nearing the tail end of one of the program’s best seasons in history and managed to get one up on Mayo.
The Spartans had defeated Owatonna earlier in the season, but the Huskies weren’t scared as Minnesota Mr. Soccer finalist Benjamin Bangs broke the scoreless tie in the section title game 12 minutes into the second half.
Owatonna was just minutes away from winning the section title and advancing to state, but then Mayo managed to tie things up with five minutes remaining in regulation. It all led to a golden-goal for the Spartans a minute into overtime to seal Owatonna’s 2-1 loss.
10. A summer of success on the diamond for Owatonna Crush 16U, Owatonna VFW
The Owatonna Crush 16U softball team and the Owatonna VFW baseball team both had plenty to smile about during the summer.
On the softball side of things, Owatonna Crush 16U had a dominant summer that saw them first start things by building up team chemistry between Owatonna varsity and junior varsity players, along with the addition of Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Josie Flom.
Crush 16U proceeded to play eight games across 16.5 hours in just one day alone to win the Lakeville Summer Grand Slam championship. Just one week later, Crush 16U added another trophy with the 16U Mankato Pepper Classic Bronze championship.
Following a fifth place finish at the USSSA Metro Top Tier State Championships, Crush 16U capped off their summer by winning the NAFA Northern Nationals silver bracket championship.
Owatonna VFW run to the 2022 Battle of Omaha’s National League championship game saw the team beat the Silver Sluggers (Wisconsin) 13-1, Omaha Central (Nebraska) 15-5, Rapid City Sliders (South Dakota) 9-1, Grand Island (Nebraska) 4-3 and advance to the finals over Academy BB (Pennsylvania) after Academy was caught in violation of pitching rules.
Mitch Seykora helped VFW secure the championship after taking third base after a pitch got away from the catcher in a tied ball game against Norris (Nebraska). The following throw to third base was off the mark and Seykora was able to sprint home to give VFW an 11-10 championship victory.