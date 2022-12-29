With the final edition of the Owatonna People’s Press in the 2022 calendar year, we’re going to take a step back and take a look at some of the top stories and accomplishments in Steele County sports over the last 12 months.

3.8 Rian Grunwald 4

Owatonna senior Rian Grunwald celebrates as she’s announced as the champion following her victory Saturday night in the state championship at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)


Owatonna Section 1-4A Championship

The Owatonna boys basketball team poses with the Section 1-4A Championship after defeating top seed Farmington 69-61 Friday night in Rochester. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
landen johnson podium

Owatonna senior Landen Johnson claimed his second consecutive state championship Saturday night in the 160-pound weight class at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. It’s the 51st state title for an Owatonna wrestler. (Michael Hughes/southernminn.com)
3.8 Charley Elwood 5.JPG

Charley Elwood stands arm raised as a three-time MSHSL State Champion. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Owatonna boys track Section 1AAA champs

The Owatonna boys track and field team won the Section 1AAA team championship while qualifying multiple athletes for the Class AAA state meet. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Justin Gleason (podium) YIR

Owatonna then-junior Justin Gleason stands at the top of the podium as the 2022 Class AAA Boys Long Jump state champion. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Zach Wiese U of M

Former Owatonna goaltender Zach Wiese committed to play hockey with University of Minnesota following a standout career with the Huskies and with the Rochester Grizzlies junior hockey team. (file photo/southernminn.com)
(Owatonna Gymnastics) Section 1AA Title

Owatonna Gymnastics was crowned as the Section 1AA Champions and qualified for the state meet. Left to right: Averie Roush (9), Chloe Myer (8), Kendra Miller (8), Kaitlyn Cobban (11), Janessa Moore (12), Kaelyn Smith (10), Jozie Johnson (9), Emma Johnson (10). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Annaka Forsberg jump

Blooming Prairie sophomore Annaka Forsberg clears the high jump bar during the Class A Track and Field State Championships. Forsberg went on to become the Class A Girls High Jump state champion. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Team (Owatonna girls hockey)

The Owatonna girls hockey team gathered for a team photo after claiming the Big 9 Conference Championship with their win over Northfield. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jacob Ginskey

Owatonna junior quarterback Jacob Ginskey (13) rolls out before throwing a completion to junior receiver Caleb Hullopeter (2). (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Benny Bangs award

Owatonna senior striker Benny Bangs accepts the Section 1AAA Boys Soccer Second Place award following the Huskies 2-1 overtime loss to Rochester Mayo. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Benny Bangs award
Team (NAFA Nationals)

The Owatonna Crush 16U softball team poses with the trophy after winning the Silver bracket championship at the Northern NAFA National tournament hosted at Champlin Park High School over the weekend. (Photo courtesy of Huskies Fastpitch Club/Facebook)
Battle of Omaha champs

The Owatonna VFW baseball team were crowned as 2022 Battle of Omaha Champions following a 11-10 win over Hickman (Nebraska) in the championship game. (Photo courtesy of Tate Cummins/Owatonna Baseball)

{span}Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter {/span}@OPP__Sports{span}. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.{/span}

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments