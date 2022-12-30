The Westfield wrestling team traveled to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to take part in the Holiday Duals tournament. the Razorbacks finished with a 2-3 record and finished eighth out of 16 placed teams.
Top Performers:
Cade Christianson (152 pounds): 5-0
Bo Zwiener (138): 4-1
Kevin Hodge (113): 4-1
Dual Scores:
Cambridge-Isanti 56, Westfield 13 (0-1)
Westfield 57, Mahtomedi 17 (1-1)
Maple Grove 52, Westfield 16 (1-2)
Westfield 54, Superior 29 (2-2)
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 56, Westfield 24 (2-3)
©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
