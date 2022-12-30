The Westfield wrestling team traveled to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to take part in the Holiday Duals tournament. the Razorbacks finished with a 2-3 record and finished eighth out of 16 placed teams.


Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments