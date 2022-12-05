NRHEG Wrestling
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team traveled to St. James for the Paul Kruger Classic on Saturday and came away with two individual champions in a sixth-place team finish.
Sophomore Harbor Cromwell at 160 pounds and senior Makota Misgen at 285 pounds highlighted the day for the Panthers, with the pair winning the titles at their respective weight classes. Cromwell recorded a 6-2 decision and a fall at 4:16 while Misgen came away with two pins.
“Harbor is only in his second year of wrestling and has come a long way and deserves this opportunity to get his first tournament win,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “Makota continues to demonstrate that he is one of the best wrestlers in the state in his weight class as he finished with two dominant falls on the way to his championship.”
Junior Annabelle Petsinger and eighth grader Ryan Schlaak both earned third place finishes. Petsinger, at 126, pinned Mankato West’s Ian Risto at 3:59 and Schlaak, at 152, recorded a pin and defeated Windom’s Noah Holmberg in a 6-2 decision.
The Panthers also saw a trio of fourth place finishes with Jacob Karl at 113, Deven Parpart at 138 and Cole Hutchens at 195. Aidan Schlaak (145) and Aden Berg (195) both recorded fifth place finishes to bring NRHEG’s total number of place winners up to nine.
Westfield (Blooming Prairie) Wrestling
The Westfield Razorbacks traveled to St. Charles to compete in the St. Charles Ice Breaker Tournament and ultimately recorded an 0-3 record with losses to Caledonia (63-12), Stewartville (42-30) and Robbinsdale-Armstrong (42-33).
Despite the dual losses, Kevin Hodge and Cannon Wacek gave the Razorbacks a silver lining with both recorded 3-0 records.
Wacek recorded three pins at 5:27 3:24 and 1:42 respectively for his 3-0 record, while Hodge recorded one forfeit victory against Caledonia, a 7-1 decision over Quade Mullenbach (Stewartville) and a 28 second pin over Amelia Hermanson (RA).
Vincent Hernandez recorded two victories with a pin against Robbinsdale-Armstrong and a forfeit against Stewartville.
Kaiden Chicos (106), Gage Mullenbach (120), Bo Zwiener (145), Cade Christianson (152), Wyatt Magnuson (182) and Wyatt Arndt (285) all recorded one victory each.
“We knew this day would be tough from a team standpoint coming in,” said Westfield co-head coach David Lassahn. “We had to give up five forfeits today due to injury and ineligible wrestlers. The focus was on the matches we could wrestle and compete in vs. the team scores today. We ended up falling short in some of those matches we thought we could win, and took our chances away of coming out on top in a few duals. We will look forward to improving each week and getting the lineup filled as soon as possible. It’s very early in the season and we have a lot to look forward to still.”