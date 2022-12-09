The Westfield wrestling team hosted the Medford Tigers in Hayfield Thursday night and the Tigers came out on top with a 64-9 victory over the Razorbacks.
Medford got off to a hot start with Evan Noble (106 pounds) beating Derek Miner in an 8-2 decision and Luis Lopez ( 113) beating Kevin Hodge in an 11-0 major decision before Kaden Harfmann (120), Colton Glende (126) and Jack Meyer (132) all recorded pins to put the Tigers up 24-0 after losing one team point early on.
The highlight of the night for Westfield came at 138, where Blooming Prairie’s Bo Zwiener defeated Medford’s No. 4 ranked Tommy Elwood in a 6-2 decision.
The Tigers bounced right back with a forfeit victory for Evan Schweisthal at 145, a 13-0 major decision for Charley Elwood at 152, a fall for Garron Hoffman (160) at 1:19, a pair of forfeits for Tate Hermes (170) and and Aiden Ahrens (182) and a fall at 3:47 for Dylan Heiderscheidt (195) to put the Tigers up 58-3.
Vincent Hernandez recorded a fall over Conor Wilson to bring it to 58-9 for the Razorbacks before Medford’s Mason Degrood recorded a fall over Wyatt Arndt to cap things off for the Tigers.
Kenyon-Wanamingo 75, NRHEG 6
The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers matched up against the Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights on Thursday night, where the Panthers ultimately fell 75-6.
The bright spot for NRHEG was at heavyweight, where Makota Misgen came out on top by pinning K-W’s Charlie Koncur at 6:07 to secure the Panthers lone victory of the night.
“Makota Misgen wrestled well tonight earning a fall and getting the team’s only points,” said NRHEG head coach Shawn Larson. “Makota has worked hard in the off season and it is paying off right now. Hopefully the team will look to Makota for some inspiration.”