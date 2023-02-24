There’s no doubt that once regular seasons come to an end, and postseason tournaments get underway, timing can get chaotic. What’s maybe even more chaotic is throwing a winter storm into the mix that messes with end of season and section scheduling.
That’s certainly been the case over the last couple of days in southern Minnesota after the harsh reminder that we’re not quite out of the winter months yet. What looked to be a week filled with various postseason events, not to mention all of the regular season finales to come, will instead be jampacked into a loaded weekend of area sports.
On Owatonna’s end alone, the Huskies are gearing up for three different section events to pair along with Owatonna gymnastics’ team and individual state tournament appearances in St. Paul.
Friday’s individual section meet for wrestling went on without a hitch, but this week’s schedule for boys swim and dive and boys hockey saw some slight alterations from what was originally scheduled.
Boys hockey’s trip up to Lakeville for the Section 1AA quarterfinals against Lakeville North got delayed a day from Thursday to Friday, while the preliminary round for swim got delayed from Wednesday to Friday.
Now, the finals for swim and dive will take place on the same day, rather than the original Thursday night diving finals in Lakeville and Friday’s swim finals. Both are scheduled to take place Saturday, with diving starting at noon at Century Middle School in Lakeville and swimming starting at 6 p.m. at the Rochester Recreation Center.
On top of state gymnastics, plus section wrestling, boys hockey and swim and dive, Owatonna boys and girls basketball are now both prepping for Saturday games against Mankato West.
The boys are looking to stay in the Big 9 title race, currently one win back from Mankato East and will play at 1 p.m. in Mankato. The girls are looking to hit double digit wins and sweep the regular season series against the Scarlets, as they host them at 4 p.m. inside Owatonna High School.
Medford, Westfield and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva are all still looking to send plenty of wrestlers to the Class A individual state meet, along with Medford competing with a team following its section title.
Section boys and girls basketball is approaching, too, with the boys bracket still waiting to be filled out after the regular season wraps up over the weekend.
No. 3 seeded NRHEG girls are slated to open the Section 2AA bracket on Tuesday against No. 6 Maple River, while No. 8 seeded Medford girls match up against No. 1 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial at the same time. No. 12 Blooming Prairie fell 58-46 to No. 5 Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the opening round of the Section 1AA tournament.