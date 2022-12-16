Kaiden Chicos, 11; Isaac Fort 7; Bentley Miller 7; Liam Miller, 7; Derek Miner, 7; Jesse Ehmke, 9; Wyatt Naylor, 8; Kevin Hodge (Captain), 11; Cayden Malley, 7; Gage Mullenbach, 10; Sam Stasko, 10; Jaxon Meier, 7; Cannon Wacek, 9; Bo Zwiener, 10; Grant Magnuson, 11; Kael Steele, 9; Cade Christianson (Captain), 12; Ty Bronson, 11; Wyatt Magnuson, 9; Vincent Hernandez, 10; Brody Johnson, 11; Braxton Lee, 7; Sam Pirkl (Captain), 12; Wyatt Arndt, 9
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Bo Zwiener: Section Champ, State Entrant, 32-6 Last Year
Cade Christianson: Section Runner – Up, State Entrant, 24-15 Last Year
Kevin Hodge: Third Sections, 24-14 Last Year
Sam Pirkl: Fourth Sections, 17-12 Last Year
KEEP AN EYE ON
Cannon Wacek: Had 13 wins as an eighth Grader last year
Ty Bronson: 15 wins last season
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Team Record: 14-12 Last Season
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
The goal this season is to be pushing for a top seed as a team in the section. We feel that we are one of the top four teams in the section right now. We have a young team right now, so we are looking to gain experience throughout the season and be competing our best come February.
COMPETITION
We are right in the mix for a top four seed come section tournament time. I think the two favorites right now would be Medford and LCWM. The other teams that will be competing for a top four seed would be BEA, Maple River/USC and NRHEG.