COACHES
Head coach: Evan Moe, fourth year (sixth in the program)
Assistant coaches: Kiana Leer, third year; Jason Smith, third year
ROSTER
Joslyne Caudillo, 11; Kaitlyn Cobban (Captain), 12; Mckenna Edel, 7; Emma Johnson, 11; Jozie Johnson, 10; Jayna Martin (Captain), 12; Kendra Miller, 9; Chloe Myer, 9; Delia Neumann, 7; Dylann Norrid, 9; Averie Roush, 10; Brynn Routh, 9; Kaelyn Smith, 11; Johanna Spielman, 8; Alivia Sturges, 8
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Emma Johnson – Emma was part of our team that broke the school record on floor and threw a career high 9.8 (state record 9.85). She’s a great leader on our team and is one that the coaching staff can count on to be consistent during the got to have it moments. (state all around qualifier)
Averie Roush – AJ is a kid who works extremely hard and because of that has seen some big
improvements this since joining us her eighth grade year. She uses her firey attitude to attack each routine with power and it’s shown in her scores continually creeping up. (state floor qualifier)
KEEP AN EYE ON
Kendra Miller – Ken started the year last year only competing beam for us, but then made her way into more starting lineups as the year went on. I expect her to solidify her spot in the lineups and be a mainstay for her career
Delia Neumann – Delia is new this year, but has already impressed with how quickly she’s been able to get up to the competition level for high school gymnastics. If she continues to clean up some routines, I think she can make a push to be an all-state athlete by the end of the year.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
10-1 in duel meet action
Section champs for second consecutive year
Sixth place at state
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We’d love to push for a winning record as far as the duel meets go. We also have three of the most competitive invites in the state and to win one of those would cement us as a top team in the state this year. For the postseason, we’ll look to defend our section title for the third year, and take back the conference title.
COMPETITION
Mankato West- Only team to have beat us multiple times in the last 3 years (both by breaking their school record). They’ve continually brought great teams and will always be dangerous in any conference duel/meet.
Northfield – Northfield always brings a competitive bunch come section time and I don’t expect that to change this year.
Lakeville South – A strong section opponent. We get to see them a couple of times throughout the year, but they’ll be pushing us hard for the section title this year and I expect them to be a top 15 team in the state.
BY THE NUMBERS
15 – Gymnasts
3 – Seniors
8 – Returning letter winners
6 – All-State gymnasts
6 – All-Conference honors returning gymnasts