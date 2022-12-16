Averie Roush and Kiana Leer - Floor WSG

Owatonna sophomore Averie Roush returns to the Huskies as a state floor qualifier during the 2021-22 season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

(Owatonna Gymnastics) Emma Johnson - Floor WSG

Owatonna sophomore Emma Johnson returns to the Huskies as a state qualifier in the All Around and helped break the school's team record on the floor in 2021-22. (file photo/southernminn.com)

