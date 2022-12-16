Ezra Oien WSG

Owatonna senior forward Ezra Oien returns to the Huskies as their leader in goals, assists and points during 2021-22 and is a Division I hockey commit to Vermont. (file photo/southernminn.com)

COACHES


Abby Vetsch (Girls Hockey) WSG

Owatonna senior defenseman Abby Vetsch (24) returns to the Huskies as one of their top defenders and is one of the senior captains in 2022-23. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments