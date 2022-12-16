COACHES
Head coach: Tony Cloud, fourth year
Assistant coaches: Mike Vetsch, first year; Scott Nelson, first year; Wilson Anderle, first year; Drew Schenkenberg, second year
ROSTER
Leah Spencer, 10, G; Izzy Radel, 11, F; Katelyn Skov, 10, F; Averi Vetsch, 10, F; Samantha Bogen, 11, F; Ava Stanchina, 12, F; Molly Achterkirch, 11, F; Anna Mollenhauer, 10, F; Alia Kubicek, 10, D; Mady Simon, 12, D; Anna Knoll, 10, F; Zoie Roush, 11, F; Halle Oldefendt, 11, F; Emma Herzog, 10, F; Genevieve Froman, 9, F; Morgan Macy, 10, D; Kendra Bogen, 9, D; Kaelyn Frear-Boerner, 12, F; Sarah Snitke, 12, D; Hannah Nelson, 10, D; Ezra Oien, 12, F; Abby Vetsch, 12, D; Paige Thompson, 9, D; Macy Stanton, 12, F; Lauren Nelson, 10, F; Riley Schmoll, 10, F; Mikayla Wilker, 11, G; Indya Frank, 10, D
RETURNING STANDOUTS
Ezra Oien, Abby Vetsch, Sarah Snitker, Samantha Bogen, Kendra Bogen, and Molly Achterkirch are all big pieces that are returning this season. While Ezra, Samantha, and Molly have led our offense the past few years.
Ezra has over 150 points in her career. Samantha and Molly are both looking to get to 100 points each. Abby and Sarah have been on our blueline together since eighth grade and are now going into their senior season. Abby could become Owatonna's all-time leading scorer for defensemen this season. Kendra Bogen came in as an eighth grade defensemen last season and put up 18 points on the year.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Izzy Radel - Will be stepping into a bigger role in the offense this season.
Ava Stanchina - Moved from Northfield, and will look to produce on either of our top two lines this season.
Mikayla Wilker - Becomes the starting goalie after backing up Ava Wolfe the past two seasons. Alia Kubicek - will push to get into the top four defensemen
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Overall - 16-9-2
Finished 12-0-1 in conference and won the Big 9 conference title
In sections, we received the No. 6 seed behind Lakeville South, Northfield, Farmington, Lakeville North, and Dodge County. We reached the section semi-finals after defeating No. 3 Farmington in 3-2 in OT. Our season ended with a 4-1 loss against No. 2 Northfield. Northfield ended up as the section champion and went to the Class AA State Tournament.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
This season, we will look to improve on our non-conference results and look to compete with the top teams in the state. One goal the team has is to defend the Big 9 title. Our overall goal is to improve the section seed that we receive and to win a section title.
COMPETITION
In conference, the favorites are between us, Northfield, Mankato East and Albert lea. Each of those three team made it to either the Class AA or Class A State Tournament last season and all return very good rosters to compete.
In sections, Northfield returns as the defending champion. Others that are looking to compete are us, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, and Farmington. Dodge County has moved to Class A. I feel that Owatonna has good shot at one of the top 3 seeds in sections this season and will challenge for the section title.
BY THE NUMBERS
28 - total players
17 - letter winners
7 - Seniors
6 - Juniors
12 - Sophomores
3 Freshmen