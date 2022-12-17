Carsyn Brady- Junior guard. Dynamic, explosive player.
Morgan Fisher- Junior guard. Great shooter and intelligent player.
Lexie Klecker- Sophomore forward. Strong inside presence and scoring ability.
Anni Moran- Senior forward. Dominating rebounder and physicality.
Kennedy Schammel- Sophomore guard. Quick attacker who can also defend.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Maryn Pool, Ava Olson-Brooks, Natalie Krumholz, Abby Shornock, MaKenna Neumann, Kiara Gentz, Preslee Hodgman.
Any of these players can earn substantial minutes for Varsity and have an immediate impact. With 10 seniors graduating last year, our team dynamic is completely new and many girls have opportunities to earn Varsity minutes and have an impact in games.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Overall: 11-16
Conference: 10-12, 8th in the Big 9 Conference
Lost to Lakeville North in Section play quarterfinals.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are a young team with speed and talent. Our goals are to compete to the best of our ability every game this year and grow as a team. We're finding our identity this year as a group mixed of all grades and playing a new style of offense to showcase our dynamic athletes.
COMPETITION
Many quality seniors graduated from our Conference last year, so this season we will see a lot of new faces. It's difficult to say who the favorites will be, but Mayo, Austin, East, West, Red Wing will all be strong again this season.