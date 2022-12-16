COACHES
Head coach: Nikki Gefre, sixth
Assistant coaches: Tia Marks, first year; Emma Paquette, second year; Sydney Clarson, first year; Michala Skala, second year; Diane Skala, fifth year
ROSTER
Sloane Allen; Jocelyn Anselmo; Christina Bell; Hannah Blahosky; Alyssa Bock; Teagan Burton; Kaelyn Cole; Sophia Cook; Madilyn Cupkie; Nora Effertz; Valentina Ferraro; Mia Goettl; Aubrey Groby; Jocie Hendricks; Molly Holmen; Lydia Jessop; Addy Johnson; Norah Kath; Kennedy Katzung; Tori Koziolek; Callie Kreutter; Lauren Kubicek; Aza Lewis; Emily McMasters; Sophia Miller; Kayleigh Norbeck; Lauren Packard; Addy Schaner; Taylor Schewe; Keira Schoenfeld; Norah Sletten; Maren Smith; Aniston Sorum; Jaedynn Tjon; Chloe Walerius; Carly Wigham; Sophie Woodfill; Hannah Wright
RETURNING STANDOUTS/KEEP AN EYE ON
Dance team is a different beast when it comes to team sports, there is no lead shooter or key defender that can carry the team to victory. The team of dancers who walk out on the competition floor have to dance as if they were one person. Judges are looking at every detail of your dance. The big details: difficulty of skills, like kick height, turn sets and power in jumps/leaps. Then the small details that set you apart from other teams, where your head is placed for kicks, if your fingertips are together or apart, and if you’re making your hard work look effortless. They have to be precise, powerful and connected. We could have the best turner in the state of Minnesota, but it wouldn’t matter, because if the whole team can’t do those same turns we don’t get any points for it. Our score sheets reflect our weakest link, so it is key to have every dancer dancing at the same level of difficulty as one.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
This is our sixth year of having our program in Owatonna. Our first year, we really focused on building team culture and having our team understand the competitive nature of the Dance Team. We have seen growth in skills and in overall team culture. Every year, our score sheets have gone up and our dances have become more difficult. Our goal is to keep raising our floor each season, so the Owatonna Dance Team then one day be Conference Champs. Last year we hit our goal and our highest placement in the Conference. We placed fourth in both kick and jazz, which was a huge accomplishment for a newer program as well as a very young team.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are working towards raising our floor and being in the top 3 this year at Big 9.
COMPETITION
The team and coaching staff’s big goal for the team is to place in the top three at Big 9. The Big 9 Dance Team Conference is run differently than any of our other dance competitions. Placements are based off of a combination of both our Jazz Overall Ranking Score and Kick Overall Ranking Score. To be able to place in the top three, we have to place in both categories and be well-rounded in our varsity kick and jazz dances.
BY THE NUMBERS
38 - Total dancers
3 - Seniors