COACHES
Head coach: Peter Rhodes, 10th year
Assistant coach: Tara Lammers, seventh year
Diving coach: Chris Snow, second year
ROSTER
Evan Cole, 12; Oscar Johnson, 12; Dakota Petersen, 12; Ryan Peterson, 12; Cole Piepho, 12; Jackson Vogt, 12; Ethan Eichten, 11; Faisal Farah, 11; Landen Fenlason, 11; Kevin Helget, 11; Henry Hilgendorf, 11; Otto Kuhn, 11; Matthew Larson, 11; Jack Nelson, 11; Carsen Phelps, 11; Carter Quam, 11; David Rhodes, 11; Spencer Copeland, 10; Caiden Miller, 10; Jay Quaintance, 10; Tucker Vieths, 10; Logan Flynn, 9; Jackson Gleason, 9; Logan Halverson, 9; Henrik Johnson, 9; Noah Mazariego, 9; Connor McBroom, 9; Peyton McNamee, 9; Tegan Quam, 9; Isaiah Smith, 9; Phoenix Storm, 9; Aiden Thurber, 9; Finnegan Vieths, 9; Fisher Merxbauer, 8; Isaac Allen, 7; Jacob Gleason, 7; Greyson Rhodes, 7; Aaron Xie, 7; Addison Young, 7
RETURNING STANDOUTS
We have a pretty talented crew that is returning.
Senior captain - Ryan Peterson, pivotal piece to any relay we put together, our best breast stroker, solid in fly and IM. Continues to chase the 200 IM record that he narrowly missed last season.
Cole Piepho - State diver from last year. Really bloomed late in the season. Cole has a better feel for what he needs to do and has put in a lot of work off season. Cole will also push Junior captain Henry Hilgendorf to try to get two divers to state this year.
Junior captain - Matthew Larson, another pivotal piece to any relay we put together. Very solid in the 200 free and 500 free. Chasing 200 free record and possibly 100 fly record.
Junior - Carter Quam, our top sprinter. Will be on any relay we put together.
Junior captain - David Rhodes, top backstroker, will be fighting for a place on the 400 free relay.
KEEP AN EYE ON
We have a lot of talent that is developing. We had a pretty good year last year and many of those swimmers have returned, that means they are bigger, stronger and faster. This should be a pretty exciting year.
Isaiah Smith - Second year swimmer, could be a contender for top sprinter and help on relays.
Logan Flynn - Very versatile, could end up anywhere
Oscar Johnson is looking really good so far this year, swims fly or pretty much anything
Phoenix Storm, Logan Halverson, Spencer Copeland, Landen Fenlason, Otto Kuhn, Jack Nelson, Carsen Phelps, Aiden Thurber, Ethan Eichten, Evan Cole, Jackson Gleason, Jackson Vogt. Each of these guys will have pretty big parts on the team. We also have at least 12 new swimmers or divers this season, so who knows what potential they hold.
2021-22 SEASON RECAP
Last season our record was 3-6. We also ended up eighth out of 12 at the conference meet. We had one state participant and were eighth in the section.
2022-23 SEASON OUTLOOK
I am expecting to place better at the conference meet this year. I am hoping to get at least four win in our overall season record.
COMPETITION
It is tough to say how we will stack up against the rest of the big 9, but I hope to do better than last year. I think the top team this year will be Rochester Mayo, Northfield is also a pretty strong team.
BY THE NUMBERS
39 - Total athletes
16 - Returning letter winners
6 - Seniors
11 - Juniors
4 - Sophomores
12 - Freshmen
1 - Eighth grader
5 - Seventh graders